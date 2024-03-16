First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

