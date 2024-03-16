First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.47 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 48,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IBM opened at $191.09 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

