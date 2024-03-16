First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

AMD stock opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,743 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,968 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

