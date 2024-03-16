First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

