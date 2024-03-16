First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.21 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

