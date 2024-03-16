First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

