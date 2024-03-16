First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 32.5% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $204.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.47 and its 200-day moving average is $163.11. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $205.83.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

