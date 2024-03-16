First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 108,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,637,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,619,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

