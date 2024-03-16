First Hawaiian Bank Sells 25,874 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,874 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

