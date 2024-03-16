First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,311 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $268.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.06. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,155 shares of company stock worth $78,321,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

