First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,213 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,633 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

