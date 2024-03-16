First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Acquired by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned 1.27% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3,606.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 147,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 556,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 91,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FCAL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.83. 239,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.25 million, a PE ratio of 131.12 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 363.16%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

