First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,596 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

LMBS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $48.06. 363,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,428. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

