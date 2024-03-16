First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) is Southland Equity Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Southland Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 4.5% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 145,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

