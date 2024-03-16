First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.