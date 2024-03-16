First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Update

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 35,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 723,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of First Wave BioPharma stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 150,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,866. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on First Wave BioPharma to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

