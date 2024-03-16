Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.11

Fiske plc (LON:FKEGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.11 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.09). Fiske shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.09), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £10.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Fiske’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In related news, insider Tony R. Pattison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,890.45). In other news, insider Alexander Harrison sold 30,000 shares of Fiske stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02), for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,749.52). Also, insider Tony R. Pattison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,890.45). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,600 shares of company stock worth $2,574,000. Company insiders own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

