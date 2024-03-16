Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.11

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.11 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.09). Fiske shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.09), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Fiske Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £10.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.77.
Fiske Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Fiske’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Fiske
Fiske Company Profile
Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fiske
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.