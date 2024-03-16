Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$25.54 million for the quarter.

See Also

