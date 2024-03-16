Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.00

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
