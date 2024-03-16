Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO David R. King Sells 9,366 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -284.41, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

