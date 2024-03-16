Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 4,730 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $129,129.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 1,713,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.41, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

