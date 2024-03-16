Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.23

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.23 and traded as low as $16.00. Fortescue shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 240 shares changing hands.

Fortescue Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

Fortescue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Fortescue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

