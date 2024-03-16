Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.60. Forward Industries shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 7,138 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FORD

Forward Industries Trading Down 27.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.