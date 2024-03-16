Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $99.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

