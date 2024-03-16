Fragasso Group Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $352.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $353.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.05.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

