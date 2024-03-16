Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $319,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $249.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

