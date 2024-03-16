Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 3,047 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after acquiring an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,107,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

