Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 345 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $182.54 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

