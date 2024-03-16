Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,869,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after acquiring an additional 238,098 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,915,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1,147.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 148,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,608,000.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

DIVI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 61,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,965. The company has a market cap of $457.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.