Fred W. Wagenhals Sells 221,138 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) insider Fred W. Wagenhals sold 221,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $537,365.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AMMO Stock Performance
Shares of POWW stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.34. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.99.
AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO
About AMMO
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
