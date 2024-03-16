Fred W. Wagenhals Sells 221,138 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) insider Fred W. Wagenhals sold 221,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $537,365.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.34. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79,089 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 712.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 108,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 606,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 449,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

