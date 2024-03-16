Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

FRU stock opened at C$14.35 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.66 and a 52 week high of C$15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

