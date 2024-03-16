Fruits (FRTS) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fruits has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fruits has a market capitalization of $80,922.94 and $68,379.38 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

