FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Trading Down 2.8%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 262,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 124,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

FSD Pharma Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FSD Pharma by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in FSD Pharma by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 270,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

