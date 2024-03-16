Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 7,532,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

