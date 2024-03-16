Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Shares Up 3.2%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Furukawa Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

Featured Stories

