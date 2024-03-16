FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Issued By Cormark

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vox Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vox Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vox Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Vox Royalty stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $95.19 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.88. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vox Royalty by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

