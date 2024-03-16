FY2024 EPS Estimates for Extendicare Inc. Increased by Leede Jones Gab (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Extendicare in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Extendicare alerts:

EXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leede Jones Gable raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Extendicare Stock Performance

TSE EXE opened at C$7.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$625.49 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.22. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.64.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.