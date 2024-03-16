FY2024 EPS Estimates for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NYSE:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Senseonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senseonics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 146.90% and a negative net margin of 270.13%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Senseonics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Senseonics stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $306.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.90. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,324,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,369,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 129,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 1,467,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,812,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 405,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Senseonics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,055,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

