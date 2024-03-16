FY2026 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Increased by Zacks Research

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Up 0.6 %

HAS opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.