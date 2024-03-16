Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,128,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Garrett Motion Stock Down 1.9 %
GTX stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
