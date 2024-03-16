Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,128,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 1.9 %

GTX stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 199,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $6,875,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $4,627,000.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

