GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 22,700 shares trading hands.
GB Sciences Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About GB Sciences
GB Sciences, Inc, a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of medical conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.
