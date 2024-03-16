Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Genel Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

GEGYF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.06. Genel Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

