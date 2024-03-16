Gill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $484.10 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.64 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

