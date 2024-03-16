Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,115.84

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,115.84 and traded as high as $4,501.49. Givaudan shares last traded at $4,501.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Givaudan Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,665.18.

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.