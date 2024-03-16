GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 35,375 shares trading hands.

GLG Life Tech Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry.

