Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) versus Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Financial Survey

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A Snap -28.71% -47.47% -15.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Snap $4.61 billion 4.00 -$1.32 billion ($0.83) -13.46

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Mofy Metaverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

44.4% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Snap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Mofy Metaverse and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap 3 12 6 0 2.14

Snap has a consensus target price of $13.70, suggesting a potential upside of 22.61%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Summary

Snap beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, story ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

