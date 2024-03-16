Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period.

EFAS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.41. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

