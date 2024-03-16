Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after purchasing an additional 377,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 370,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,526,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,863,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.55. 528,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,350. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

