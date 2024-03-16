GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get GMS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GMS

GMS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $94.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. GMS has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $94.52. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GMS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GMS by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Free Report

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.