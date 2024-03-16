Gnosis Hits Market Capitalization of $972.97 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $972.97 million and $15.32 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $375.72 or 0.00549602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Gnosis Token Profile
Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.
Gnosis Token Trading
